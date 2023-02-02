Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Has $890,000 Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp accounts for approximately 0.6% of Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USB. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $2,514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 20.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $1,731,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $650,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,051 shares in the company, valued at $5,983,130.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,620.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,249 shares of company stock worth $6,064,745 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.2 %

Several analysts have commented on USB shares. StockNews.com cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.39.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,725,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,304,236. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $73.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.84. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $38.39 and a twelve month high of $60.50.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.75%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

