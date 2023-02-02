Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Purchases 883 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 100.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38,254 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 675.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded down $1.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $339.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,600,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,771,936. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $286.62 and a 52 week high of $358.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $336.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $324.82.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

