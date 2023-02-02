Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 157.1% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.36.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $169.81. 1,823,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,434,716. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $178.92 and a 200 day moving average of $175.80. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.37 and a 12-month high of $186.84. The company has a market cap of $233.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.81%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

