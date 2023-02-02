Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Sells 511 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 5.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 8.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 662,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,129,000 after purchasing an additional 51,782 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in Sysco by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 25,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Sysco by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 51,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 9,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Sysco stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,309,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,635,261. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $91.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 140.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 70.76%.

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.64.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

