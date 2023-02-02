Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Bought by GFG Capital LLC

GFG Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,319 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Blackstone comprises 2.3% of GFG Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $6,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 3.1% in the second quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 1.8% in the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 11.7% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 966 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.7% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 16,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Blackstone Trading Up 4.3 %

In related news, Director Ruth Porat bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.55 per share, with a total value of $1,671,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,671,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $90,673,845.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $83.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,671,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,264,939 shares of company stock worth $171,315,596. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blackstone stock traded up $4.16 on Thursday, hitting $101.37. 4,927,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,817,598. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $138.29. The company has a market cap of $71.14 billion, a PE ratio of 42.80, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.52.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 18.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 151.90%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Further Reading

