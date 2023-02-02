Blue Star Foods (OTCMKTS:BSFC) Stock Price Up 24.4%

Blue Star Foods Corp. (OTCMKTS:BSFC – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 24.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.52 and last traded at $0.52. Approximately 5,636,586 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 219% from the average daily volume of 1,768,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Blue Star Foods in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Blue Star Foods ( OTCMKTS:BSFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Blue Star Foods had a negative net margin of 62.85% and a negative return on equity of 79.64%. The company had revenue of $2.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blue Star Foods Corp. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSFC. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Star Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Blue Star Foods in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Blue Star Foods in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Blue Star Foods in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Blue Star Foods Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a marine protein company in the United States and Canada. The company imports, packages, and sells refrigerated pasteurized various crab meats sourced primarily from Southeast Asia; and other premium seafood products. It sells its products primarily to food service distributors, as well as wholesalers, retail establishments, and seafood distributors under the Blue Star, Pacifika, Oceanica, Crab & Go Premium Seafood, Lubkin, First Choice, Good Stuff, Coastal Pride Fresh, and Little Cedar Falls brands.

