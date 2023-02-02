Bluzelle Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $132.81 Million (BLZ)

Bluzelle (BLZ) traded 29.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. During the last seven days, Bluzelle has traded 44.9% higher against the US dollar. Bluzelle has a total market cap of $34.75 million and approximately $132.81 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bluzelle token can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000433 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Bluzelle Token Profile
Bluzelle’s launch date was November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,999,974 tokens. Bluzelle’s official website is bluzelle.com. Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @bluzellehq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bluzelle is https://reddit.com/r/bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Bluzelle Token Trading
