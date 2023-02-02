BMO Capital Markets Raises CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target to C$133.00

CGI (TSE:GIB.A – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIB) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 12.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GIB.A. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$135.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$140.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$138.44.

Get CGI alerts:

CGI Stock Performance

CGI stock traded down C$0.21 on Thursday, reaching C$118.50. 192,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,677. The stock has a market cap of C$28.23 billion and a PE ratio of 19.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.70. CGI has a twelve month low of C$95.45 and a twelve month high of C$121.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$116.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$110.48.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.