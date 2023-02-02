BNB (BNB) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $992.16 Million

BNB (BNB) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Over the last week, BNB has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar. BNB has a market cap of $52.07 billion and approximately $992.16 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for about $329.76 or 0.01380675 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About BNB

BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 157,901,176 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 157,901,284.12830886 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 332.56616737 USD and is up 7.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1173 active market(s) with $869,228,122.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

