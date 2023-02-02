BNB (BNB) Trading 7.6% Higher Over Last Week

BNB (BNB) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. BNB has a market capitalization of $52.22 billion and approximately $818.65 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BNB coin can now be bought for about $330.69 or 0.01384193 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BNB has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar.
About BNB
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 157,901,303 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 157,901,515.88482192 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 310.15678782 USD and is down -0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1171 active market(s) with $438,193,574.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
