BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DMF opened at $6.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.46. BNY Mellon Municipal Income has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $8.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon Municipal Income

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 20.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 17.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 158.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 34,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 15.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 76,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 10,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.29% of the company’s stock.

About BNY Mellon Municipal Income

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc engages in the provision of access to equity, fixed income and money market mutual funds, separately managed accounts, retirement and cash management strategies, and asset allocation solutions. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

