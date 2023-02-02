Bondly Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $36,465.93 (BONDLY)

Bondly (BONDLY) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One Bondly coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. Bondly has a total market capitalization of $6.35 million and $36,465.93 worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bondly has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Bondly

Bondly launched on December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,759 coins. The official message board for Bondly is bondlyfinance.medium.com. Bondly’s official website is www.bondly.finance. Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bondly Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bondly should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bondly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

