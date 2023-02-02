Boston Family Office LLC Has $240,000 Stock Holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Boston Family Office LLC lessened its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,373 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the third quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the second quarter worth $36,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the third quarter worth $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Block in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Block in the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.
SQ has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Block from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Block to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Block from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.08.
Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $66,336.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,892 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,217.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total transaction of $2,378,136.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 418,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,358,772.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,032 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $66,336.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,217.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 283,717 shares of company stock worth $18,883,181. 11.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
