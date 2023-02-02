Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.08-$7.18 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Boston Properties also updated its FY23 guidance to $7.08-1.18 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:BXP traded up $4.83 on Thursday, hitting $79.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,172,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,240. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Boston Properties has a 52-week low of $64.03 and a 52-week high of $133.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.14 and a 200 day moving average of $75.87. The company has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.06.
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a net margin of 27.31% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $789.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Properties will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Boston Properties to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Boston Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $91.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Boston Properties from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Boston Properties from $98.00 to $79.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.79.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Properties
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Properties in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 103.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Boston Properties in the second quarter valued at about $154,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 1,272.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 210.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.
Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.
