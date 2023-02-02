Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Boston Scientific stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,714,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,246,760. Boston Scientific has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $48.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.87 and a 200 day moving average of $42.70. The company has a market capitalization of $67.71 billion, a PE ratio of 113.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.88.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $5,280,959.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,188,900.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $5,280,959.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,665 shares in the company, valued at $74,188,900.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 14,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $638,749.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,457,852.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 220,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,561,634 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,430,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,849 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,913,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $173,349,000 after acquiring an additional 949,916 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 29,728 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 472,893 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,119,331 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $182,445,000 after acquiring an additional 351,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,236,078 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $453,354,000 after acquiring an additional 336,929 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

