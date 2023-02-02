Bridge City Capital LLC Has $1.01 Million Stake in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Bridge City Capital LLC raised its stake in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC owned 0.32% of DMC Global worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BOOM. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DMC Global by 17.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in DMC Global by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DMC Global by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. KeyCorp began coverage on DMC Global in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

DMC Global Price Performance

BOOM stock opened at $23.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.71. DMC Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.95 and a fifty-two week high of $41.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $174.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.55 million. DMC Global had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 1.13%. Equities research analysts forecast that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DMC Global

(Get Rating)

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

