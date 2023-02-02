Bridge City Capital LLC Has $703,000 Stake in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Bridge City Capital LLC grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,629,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,071,000 after purchasing an additional 718,881 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,465,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,548,000 after purchasing an additional 614,888 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,372,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,652,000 after purchasing an additional 303,315 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 149.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 386,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,352,000 after purchasing an additional 231,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,751,000. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DEA opened at $16.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.15. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.49 and a 52-week high of $22.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.60 and a beta of 0.65.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DEA shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Easterly Government Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

