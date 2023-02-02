BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Trading Up 14.9%

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 14.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.25 and last traded at $11.23. Approximately 891,605 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 1,319,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

BridgeBio Pharma Trading Up 13.1 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 million. Equities research analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 19,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $184,973.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 341,264 shares in the company, valued at $3,207,881.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 34,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $325,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,813,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,244,051.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 19,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $184,973.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 341,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,207,881.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 235,358 shares of company stock worth $1,899,166. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BridgeBio Pharma

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBIO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 502,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,000 after buying an additional 15,368 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 52.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 20,117 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,424,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,655,000 after buying an additional 92,429 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,079,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,953,000 after acquiring an additional 33,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

About BridgeBio Pharma

(Get Rating)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.