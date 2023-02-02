Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Announces Earnings Results

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.74 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 33.11% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Brinker International updated its FY23 guidance to $2.60-2.90 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.60-$2.90 EPS.

Brinker International Stock Up 1.0 %

EAT traded up $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $39.69. The company had a trading volume of 11,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,005. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.34. Brinker International has a 12-month low of $21.47 and a 12-month high of $44.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Brinker International from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brinker International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Brinker International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.06.

Institutional Trading of Brinker International

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 31.2% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 16,311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the third quarter valued at $342,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 468.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,443 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 10,255 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 106.4% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 12,425 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 6,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the third quarter valued at $237,000.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

