Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Wedbush from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on EAT. Citigroup increased their price target on Brinker International from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Brinker International from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.76.

Brinker International Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $39.28 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.93. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $21.47 and a 52 week high of $44.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brinker International

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $955.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.58 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 33.11% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Brinker International will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EAT. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 81.3% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 451.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Brinker International in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Brinker International in the second quarter worth about $90,000.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

