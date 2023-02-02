Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.91-$7.17 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.92. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Broadridge Financial Solutions also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.91-7.17 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BR has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $189.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE BR traded up $3.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $156.48. 40,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,363. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a twelve month low of $131.35 and a twelve month high of $183.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.03). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.91%.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 42,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total transaction of $6,259,476.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,383,419.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Broadridge Financial Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,851.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6,360.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 101.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Featured Articles

