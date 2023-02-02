Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Shares of BYFC opened at $1.34 on Friday. Broadway Financial has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $102.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.
Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 2.00%.
Broadway Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public through its subsidiary. It also offers business lending, checking, savings, cash management, and banking solutions. The company was founded in September 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.
