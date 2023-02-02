Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Price Performance

Shares of BYFC opened at $1.34 on Friday. Broadway Financial has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $102.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Get Broadway Financial alerts:

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 2.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Broadway Financial Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Broadway Financial by 71.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,374,463 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 992,987 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC raised its holdings in Broadway Financial by 141.7% during the third quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,525,752 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 894,506 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Broadway Financial by 31.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,110 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 74,096 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Broadway Financial by 11.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 492,927 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 50,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY raised its holdings in Broadway Financial by 3.6% during the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,436,727 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 50,593 shares in the last quarter. 12.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Broadway Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public through its subsidiary. It also offers business lending, checking, savings, cash management, and banking solutions. The company was founded in September 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.