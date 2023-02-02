Brokerages Set L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) PT at $370.67

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $370.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LRLCY shares. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of L’Oréal from €347.00 ($377.17) to €314.00 ($341.30) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of L’Oréal from €385.00 ($418.48) to €365.00 ($396.74) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup raised shares of L’Oréal from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of L’Oréal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of L’Oréal from €400.00 ($434.78) to €380.00 ($413.04) in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

L’Oréal Price Performance

L’Oréal stock opened at $82.19 on Friday. L’Oréal has a 1-year low of $58.38 and a 1-year high of $87.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.02 and its 200 day moving average is $70.95.

About L’Oréal

L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands.

