Brokerages Set Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) PT at $114.63

Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $114.63.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SPLK shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Splunk from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Splunk to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Splunk from $115.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Splunk from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Splunk alerts:

Splunk Trading Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $99.80 on Thursday. Splunk has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $150.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.00. The company has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Splunk

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The software company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.72. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $929.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.91 million. Research analysts forecast that Splunk will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total value of $88,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,953 shares in the company, valued at $10,835,847.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Splunk

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the first quarter worth $1,527,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 34.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,957 shares of the software company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the first quarter worth $357,000. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 8.1% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 251,984 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,447,000 after purchasing an additional 18,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the first quarter worth $89,000. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Splunk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.