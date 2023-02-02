Brokerages Set T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target at $179.47

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $179.47.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $166.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $110,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 338,159 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $47,342,000 after purchasing an additional 53,447 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 144,974 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $20,296,000 after purchasing an additional 23,566 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,104 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $150.97 on Thursday. T-Mobile US has a 1-year low of $107.92 and a 1-year high of $154.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.43 and its 200 day moving average is $143.19. The company has a market cap of $187.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.75, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.