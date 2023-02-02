Brokers Issue Forecasts for Aethlon Medical, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AEMD)

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aethlon Medical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 31st. HC Wainwright analyst V. Bernardino forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Aethlon Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($0.74) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aethlon Medical’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

Get Aethlon Medical alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AEMD. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research report on Saturday, January 28th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Maxim Group cut Aethlon Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Aethlon Medical Stock Performance

AEMD stock opened at $0.70 on Thursday. Aethlon Medical has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $2.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.70.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05.

Institutional Trading of Aethlon Medical

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Aethlon Medical by 112.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,053,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 558,596 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Aethlon Medical by 11.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 28,097 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the third quarter worth $72,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.