Brokers Offer Predictions for Moody’s Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:MCO)

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Moody’s in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 31st. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $11.05 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $11.30. The consensus estimate for Moody’s’ current full-year earnings is $9.33 per share.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 62.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $309.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Argus cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.67.

Shares of MCO opened at $323.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $59.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.45, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.05. Moody’s has a 1 year low of $230.16 and a 1 year high of $354.81.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.63%.

Institutional Trading of Moody’s

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Moody’s

(Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.