Brokers Set Expectations for Endeavour Mining plc’s Q3 2023 Earnings (TSE:EDV)

Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Edison Inv. Res issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 1st. Edison Inv. Res analyst T. Batho expects that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Endeavour Mining’s current full-year earnings is $1.07 per share.

Separately, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$1,457.00.

Shares of EDV stock opened at C$32.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$29.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$27.12. Endeavour Mining has a 1 year low of C$22.77 and a 1 year high of C$35.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.13. The stock has a market cap of C$7.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 86.49.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$740.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$745.61 million.

In other news, Senior Officer Henri De Joux sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.11, for a total transaction of C$2,711,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,471 shares in the company, valued at C$3,265,968.81. In other Endeavour Mining news, Director Sébastien De Montessus sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.11, for a total transaction of C$4,066,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,318,921.21. Also, Senior Officer Henri De Joux sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.11, for a total transaction of C$2,711,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,265,968.81.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.557 per share. This is an increase from Endeavour Mining’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.51. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Endeavour Mining’s payout ratio is currently 183.78%.

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It has six operating assets, including the Boungou, Houndé, Mana, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; the Ity mine in Côte d'Ivoire; the Sabodala-Massawa mine in Senegal; Lafigué and Kalana development projects in Côte d'Ivoire and Mali; and a portfolio of exploration assets on the Birimian Greenstone Belt across Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, Senegal, and Guinea.

