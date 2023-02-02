Brokers Set Expectations for Ero Copper Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Ero Copper in a report issued on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will earn $0.91 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $0.95 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $85.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.50 million.

Ero Copper Stock Performance

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ERO. Barclays downgraded shares of Ero Copper to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

ERO opened at $16.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.93. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.93. Ero Copper has a 1 year low of $8.07 and a 1 year high of $16.91.

Institutional Trading of Ero Copper

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Ero Copper by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Ero Copper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 474.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 31,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 26,013 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,725,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,527,000 after buying an additional 340,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ero Copper during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.09% of the company’s stock.

Ero Copper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil. It also produces and sells copper, gold, silver products. The company was founded on May 16, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.