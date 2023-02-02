Brokers Set Expectations for IDEX Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:IEX)

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of IDEX in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 1st. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.01 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for IDEX’s current full-year earnings is $8.68 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for IDEX’s FY2024 earnings at $9.40 EPS.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $810.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.75 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IEX. Cowen lifted their target price on IDEX to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on IDEX from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on IDEX from $273.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their target price on IDEX from $225.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.08.

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $227.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $233.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.99. IDEX has a 12-month low of $172.18 and a 12-month high of $246.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 31.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in IDEX by 120.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in IDEX by 416.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in IDEX by 491.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

