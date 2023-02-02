Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Stake Lowered by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,892 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. owned 0.18% of Brunswick worth $8,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Brunswick by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,426,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,843,000 after purchasing an additional 46,519 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Brunswick by 5.4% in the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,346,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,166,000 after purchasing an additional 223,574 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Brunswick by 13.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,039,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,723,000 after purchasing an additional 357,867 shares in the last quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp raised its position in Brunswick by 30.7% in the second quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 2,287,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,537,000 after purchasing an additional 537,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Brunswick by 0.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,153,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,774,000 after purchasing an additional 19,446 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brunswick Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BC traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.43. 375,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,459. Brunswick Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.89 and a fifty-two week high of $98.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Brunswick Company Profile

Several brokerages have weighed in on BC. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $83.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

