Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.50-11.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.8-7.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.06 billion. Brunswick also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $9.50-$11.00 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BC. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Brunswick from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. B. Riley upped their price target on Brunswick from $83.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Brunswick from $106.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Brunswick from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $97.00.

BC stock traded up $1.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.18. The stock had a trading volume of 930,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,077. Brunswick has a 1-year low of $61.89 and a 1-year high of $98.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Brunswick in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Brunswick by 140.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 24,171 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Brunswick by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Brunswick by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,426,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,843,000 after purchasing an additional 46,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

