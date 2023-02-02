BTS Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

BTS Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up 2.2% of BTS Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. BTS Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHP. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $3,759,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the third quarter valued at about $575,000. Planning Directions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 29,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 7,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the third quarter valued at about $378,000.
Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $53.25. 3,525,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,962,760. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.62. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $51.47 and a 1-year high of $63.15.
