BTS Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

BTS Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000. BTS Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of VanEck BDC Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIZD. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,453,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,954,000 after buying an additional 68,962 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 81.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 741,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,278,000 after purchasing an additional 332,142 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management raised its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 20.6% during the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 435,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 74,511 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 363,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,484,000 after purchasing an additional 19,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 68.0% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 225,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 91,113 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,318. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.08. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a one year low of $12.93 and a one year high of $18.11.

