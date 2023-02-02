Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GWX. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 55.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 46.0% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 60,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 19,108 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 47,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 25.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 199,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after purchasing an additional 40,499 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

GWX stock opened at $32.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.18. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $25.08 and a 1-year high of $36.28.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.