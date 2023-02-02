Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lowered its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.59.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $64.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.79. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $47.37 and a one year high of $68.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. Corteva had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.09%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

