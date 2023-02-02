Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 5,138.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $3,675,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $1,272,752.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 641,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,769,216. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,588,857 shares of company stock worth $63,670,284. Insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Pinterest to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.71.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $26.70 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.63. The firm has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 381.48 and a beta of 0.98. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $30.27.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

