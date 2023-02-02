Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 25,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 35.4% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 39,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 10,444 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 64.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 5,359 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 57.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 15,985 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 23.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,204,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,019,000 after purchasing an additional 987,459 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at about $237,000.
iShares Global REIT ETF Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSEARCA REET opened at $25.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.48. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $20.04 and a 52-week high of $30.02.
