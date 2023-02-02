Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.1% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.7% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.3% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.1% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.1% in the second quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $104.26 on Thursday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.46 and a 12 month high of $124.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.34. The company has a market cap of $38.78 billion, a PE ratio of 144.81 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 666.67%.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $207,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,302.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $207,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,302.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $392,009.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,194.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on PRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.08.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Further Reading

