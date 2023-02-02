Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 217 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC reduced its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marion Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 19,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 35.9% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 53.2% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 61.6% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock opened at $164.42 on Thursday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $137.81 and a 1 year high of $174.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.14.

