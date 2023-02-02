Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Takes Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC owned 0.09% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 279.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $163,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

DFEM opened at $24.61 on Thursday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $26.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.60.

