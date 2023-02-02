Burford Capital (LON:BUR) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $744.64

Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 744.64 ($9.20) and traded as low as GBX 721.50 ($8.91). Burford Capital shares last traded at GBX 729 ($9.00), with a volume of 234,219 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.13, a current ratio of 8.03 and a quick ratio of 8.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 711.66 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 744.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37,225.00.

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services. The company offers asset management services, including core legal finance, complex strategies, and post-settlement finance. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

