Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $474.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.08 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:CADE traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,066. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.63 and a 200-day moving average of $26.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Cadence Bank has a 12-month low of $22.04 and a 12-month high of $32.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CADE. Raymond James decreased their price target on Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens raised their target price on Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Cadence Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadence Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $780,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,232,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 9,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,940,000.

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

