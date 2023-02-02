Cambria Investment Management L.P. Raises Stock Position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 75.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 544,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 234,536 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Energy ETF makes up about 2.0% of Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $18,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IXC. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,194,000. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 145.3% in the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,132,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,353,000 after purchasing an additional 670,470 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 35.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,220,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,129,000 after purchasing an additional 322,683 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,432,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,744,000 after buying an additional 309,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 78.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 363,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,304,000 after buying an additional 159,474 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IXC traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.76. 512,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,448. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $30.53 and a 1 year high of $42.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.86.

iShares Global Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

