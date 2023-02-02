Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,175 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Cambridge Bancorp were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 3,730.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. 49.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on Cambridge Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

CATC stock opened at $81.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.52 million, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.49. Cambridge Bancorp has a one year low of $76.50 and a one year high of $93.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 34.88%.

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

