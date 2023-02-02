Cambridge Cognition (LON:COG) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $121.70

Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc (LON:COG – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 121.70 ($1.50) and traded as low as GBX 112 ($1.38). Cambridge Cognition shares last traded at GBX 113 ($1.40), with a volume of 49,490 shares.

Cambridge Cognition Stock Up 3.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 117.93 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 121.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £34.67 million and a P/E ratio of 10,944.00.

Cambridge Cognition Company Profile

Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc, a neuroscience technology company, develops and markets near-patient cognitive testing techniques in the United States, United Kingdom, the European Union, and internationally. The company offers CANTAB Recruit, an online trial recruitment platform for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to identify qualified clinical trial participants in high-need indications, such as Alzheimer's disease; CANTAB Connect that provides digital cognitive assessment solutions for pharmaceutical clinical trials in various therapeutic areas from Phases I-IV; and Cognition Kit, a digital health platform, which delivers wearable and smartphone apps for data collection to provide engaging digital health solutions for the enhancement of patient engagement, demonstration of treatment efficacy, and understanding of a disease and a patient's response to medication.

