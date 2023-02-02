Cambridge Trust Co. Buys 219 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 83.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,319,000 after acquiring an additional 10,623 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 316,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,373,000 after acquiring an additional 76,603 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $59.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.77 and a 1 year high of $69.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.84 and its 200-day moving average is $61.22.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $906.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.94 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 35.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $137,424.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,558,692.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $883,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,940,985. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $137,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,558,692.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,896 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,784 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.88.

Nasdaq Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.