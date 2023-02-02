Cambridge Trust Co. Cuts Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Cambridge Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPW. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.55.

NYSE MPW opened at $12.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.93. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $23.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.77%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

