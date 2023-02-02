Cambridge Trust Co. Has $33,000 Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Cambridge Trust Co. decreased its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 240.6% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 51.8% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 76.0% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “focus list” rating and set a $242.00 price objective (down previously from $289.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dollar General Stock Performance

In related news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares in the company, valued at $9,334,957.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $235.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $52.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.23. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $183.25 and a 12 month high of $262.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.22). Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.43% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

