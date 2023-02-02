Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 469 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Cambridge Trust Co. reduced its position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 652.2% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 1,286.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lamar Advertising

In other news, Director Thomas V. Reifenheiser sold 2,200 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $216,942.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,911,957.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lamar Advertising Trading Up 0.2 %

Separately, StockNews.com cut Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $106.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.40. Lamar Advertising has a one year low of $81.10 and a one year high of $119.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.94 and its 200-day moving average is $95.23.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 98.36%.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

